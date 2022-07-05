South Korea will work to restore Ukraine

SEOUL, July 5 – RIA Novosti. South Korea, together with the international community, will work to restore Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea said.

Second Deputy Foreign Minister of South Korea Lee Do Hoon said this at a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in the Swiss city of Lugano, which was held on July 4-5. He presented Seoul’s efforts to support Ukraine, explaining that $100 million worth of humanitarian aid has already been allocated.

“On the other hand, he stated that South Korea will be able to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine in various areas that are South Korea’s strengths, such as infrastructure, basic social services and public administration, based on its past experience of successful post-war reconstruction,” said in a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Lee Do Hoon also noted that the reconstruction of Ukraine will require huge expenses, so it is important to create international mechanisms and use private resources, and that South Korea will “actively participate in these international mechanisms.”

The South Korean Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti that the $100 million in humanitarian aid promised to Ukraine has not yet been delivered to the country in full, it continues to be sent.