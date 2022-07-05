The head of the UN OHCHR admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine violated humanitarian law

MOSCOW, July 5 – RIA Novosti. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet considers it likely that the Ukrainian military is violating international humanitarian law (IHL) in the eastern regions of the country, according to the text of her speech published on the UNHCHR website on Tuesday on the human rights situation in Ukraine.

Bachelet presented on Tuesday during the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva a report from her bureau on the situation of human rights in Ukraine in the context of hostilities between February 24 and May 15, 2022.

18:13Special military operation in Ukraine The UN High Commissioner was concerned about the arrests of the SBU for “supporting Russia”

“It becomes likely that the Ukrainian armed forces did not fully comply with IHL in the eastern parts of the country,” the document says.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and, as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage – they have significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass.