Ukraine is developing a law to protect the financial interests of the European Union

MOSCOW, July 5 – RIA Novosti. Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine Vadym Melnyk said that his office will submit to Parliament a new law on protecting the financial interests of the European Union.

“We are developing a new rule, which we plan to propose to be included in the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, as an option: Article 210.1 causing damage to the financial interests of the European Union and international partners,” he said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

According to him, responsibility for committing a crime under this article will be established “both for the illegal receipt of assistance and for its illegal spending.”

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that the plan for the restoration of Ukraine is estimated at $750 billion, the main source, in his opinion, should be the confiscated assets of Russia.

The participants of the two-day international conference on the restoration of Ukraine, held in the Swiss city of Lugano, in the final declaration fixed the fight against corruption as one of the conditions for receiving funding from Western countries.