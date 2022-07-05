China and Laos welcome results of bilateral cooperation | News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday celebrated the results of what he called the construction of the China-Laos community with a shared future, which he appreciated has been making significant progress, with bilateral trade increasing and the Railway China-Laos running efficiently.

This was stated by Wang when meeting with his Laotian counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, on the sidelines of the seventh Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting which was held over the weekend in Myanmar.

In that regard, Wang said that China and Laos should further strengthen strategic communication, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, face challenges jointly, and safeguard international fairness and justice to continue building what he called the community with a shared future for China. -Laos.

Meanwhile, Saleumxay said that the Laos-China relationship is currently enjoying strong momentum, with the construction of the Laos-China Railway completed on schedule. He explained that the successful operation of the railway has fully demonstrated the great value and achievement of the Belt and Road Initiative, promoted by Beijing, in helping Laos transform from a landlocked country to a land-connected country and bringing real benefits to the Lao people.

According to the Laotian foreign minister, his country has great expectations for the future of the Laos-China community with a shared future and hopes to align strategic development plans with the Chinese side and speed up the implementation of a series of bilateral cooperation agreements.

The two sides agreed to take full advantage of the radiation effect of the China-Laos Railway, explore the connections between the logistics chain, value chain and production chain along the railway, achieve high-quality connectivity and boost cooperation. in the third party market.

It also transpired that during his meeting this Sunday with his Myanmar counterpart, Wunna Maung Lwin, Wang Yi reiterated that China will continue to adopt friendly policies towards Myanmar and its citizens. Wunna Maung Lwin expressed appreciation for China’s assistance to Myanmar’s development.





