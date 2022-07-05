Cedeao withdraws sanctions imposed on Mali for coups | News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) withdrew this Sunday the sanctions imposed on Mali within the framework of the 61st Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Accra, Ghana.

The president of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, announced that “The decision takes immediate effect from today” after the intervention of the mediator for the block, the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan.

In this sense, Jonathan pointed out that the sanctioned country has made progress in fundamental aspects, among which the establishment of an electoral procedure and the drafting of a new Magna Carta stands out.

…et of our respective economies.

More la vigilance doit rester de mise car certaines nouvelles évoquant l’hypothèse d’une intervention de l’NATO au #Mali they are simply sinister. Cette affaire requiert toute l´attention de CEDEAO et de l’Union africaine.

— Mamadou Diop “Decroix” (@mdiopdecroix)

July 4, 2022

The coercive measures stipulated the closure of the borders, the freezing of funds, the commercial and financial blockade, as well as the withdrawal of diplomatic personnel accredited in Bamako.

Similarly, the African integration bloc decided to withdraw the possible sanctions that would be imposed on Burkina Faso based on the report by the Nigerian mediator Mahamadou Issoufou.

BON À SAVOIR

ECOWAS announces the immediate slackening of sanctions against Mali. Cependant, she is opposed to an event candidacy of current authorities with elections to come. Assimi Goïta, ne pourra donc pas prendre part aux prochaines elections au Mali. pic.twitter.com/qjhxpocMCN

— Montgomery Marcus Garvey (@Mont_Marcus_G)

July 4, 2022

Accordingly, the also former Nigerian president stressed that the Burkina Faso authorities have reduced the transition stage from three to two years while freedom of movement has increased significantly.

The sanctions against several African countries constitute ECOWAS’s response to the four coups that have occurred on the continent in the last three years, of which two occurred in Mali in August 2020 and May 2021.





