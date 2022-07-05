Thousands of people evacuated due to flooding in Sydney, Australia | News

More than 30,000 residents in and around Sydney have been ordered to evacuate or prepare to leave their homes as Australia’s largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months.

“The latest information we have is that there is a very good chance that the flooding will be worse than any of the other three that those areas have had in the last 18 months,” Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt told Australian Broadcasting. Corp.

The almost 70 evacuation orders affect several areas of western Sydney, where the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo rivers continue to rise, especially after the more than 100 millimeters of rain that have fallen since Sunday along a 200-kilometre stretch. from the river.

Some areas in the state of New South Wales (in southeastern Australia) have received a month’s worth of rain in the past two days, causing rivers to overflow and forcing Sydney’s main dam, the Warragamba Dam. , to overflow.

“This is a life-threatening emergency situation,” Stephanie Cooke, Minister for Emergency Services for the state of New South Wales, told reporters.

With worsening weather expected in the coming days, Cooke described the flooding as a “rapidly evolving situation” and warned people to be “prepared to evacuate at any time”.

Flooding last March and April in New South Wales and southeastern Queensland state resulted in 4.8 billion Australian dollars ($3.3 billion) in insured losses, the Insurance Council of Australia estimated.

Flooding in Australia’s most populous state has become the new normal, as residents of the Sydney metropolitan area grapple with increasingly erratic seasonal changes.

The area, which is home to 8.12 million people, or about a third of the country’s total population, has always experienced some degree of flooding during the early summer months.

Premier Anthony Albanese urged NSW residents to keep checking for updates from the Bureau of Meteorology and stay safe as the situation continues to develop.

