President Macron readjusts his Government after losing legislative in France | News

President Emmanuel Macron remodeled the French government on Monday without major changes to face a second term, after losing the absolute majority in Parliament, which will complicate his management to approve reforms.

Macron’s coalition loses absolute parliamentary majority

On June 19, the party and the presidential majority achieved a minimal relative majority in the new National Assembly (AN), where the populist extreme left and extreme right made a historic appearance.

Barely 45 days have elapsed since the presentation of his last government, Emmanuel Macron is forced to change his team again, harassed by various threats of small sex scandals, the multiplication of social protest movements and the pressure of a hostile AN.

With 250 deputies and 39 of the absolute majority, Macron did not make in-depth changes, but he reinforced the weight of his allies.

As prime minister, Elisabeth Borne will follow. The hard core of the Executive is also maintained, with names such as Bruno Le Maire in Economy, Gérald Darmanin in Interior, Catherine Colonna in Foreign Affairs, Éric Dupond-Moretti in Justice and Sébastian Lecornu in Defense.

The new government spokesman will be Olivier Véran, former Minister of Health, while the doctor François Braun will now join this portfolio, who replaces Brigitte Bourguignon after the defeat of the latter in the last legislative elections.

In the renewal, Macron dismissed the Secretary of State for Development, the gynecologist Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, accused of rape, and the Minister of Solidarity, Damien Abad, also tainted by accusations of sexual abuse.

The renewal of the Government seeks to return the initiative to a president in trouble due to the electoral defeat in the Assembly, which cuts off his wings for the reforms he intended to undertake: from those of retirement to the refoundation of the country.

Macron was re-elected in the second round at the beginning of the year, after he obtained 58.54% of the votes cast, beating his rival Marine Le Pen by 17 percentage points in the last presidential elections.

This remodeling marks in practice the beginning of the second term of the centrist president, two days before the general policy speech of his prime minister, and closes a period of uncertainty since his re-election on April 24.

