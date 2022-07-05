President Putin orders to continue with military operation in Ukraine | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his troops and the militias of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Lugansk after taking over the eastern, Ukrainian territory, recognized as independent by Moscow and Syria, and indicated continued success on other fronts.

“I ask you to present all the soldiers who distinguished themselves in these combat actions for their decoration,” the president instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigú at a meeting.

Similarly, the head of the Kremlin asserted that the units that were active in combat actions and that achieved success in the direction of Lugansk must rest and increase their combat capabilities.

“But the other units, including the East and West groups, must fulfill their tasks according to the established plans, according to the single plan, and I am confident that the same thing will happen in the other directions as has happened in the Lugansk so far,” he stressed.

The head of state commented that this Monday he received proposals to “develop offensive operations” from the commanders of the Center and South groups, Generals Alexandr Lapin and Sergei Surovkin, who will be awarded the title of Hero of Russia.

The Minister of Defense explained to Putin that, in the framework of the offensive that served to seize the cities of Severodonetsk and Lisichansk and 22 other towns, the Ukrainian Armed Forces faced some 5,469 casualties, 2,221 of them fatal.

In addition, 196 tanks and other armored vehicles, 12 planes, a helicopter, 69 drones and various types of weapons were lost.

“Currently, the demining of Lisichansk is being carried out, humanitarian aid and medical assistance are being provided to the civilian population,” Shoigú pointed out.

Russian troops took complete control of the Luhansk region over the weekend. This is an important victory for Moscow in the framework of its special military operation in Ukraine, which has already lasted more than four months.

