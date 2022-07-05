12 bodies found after sinking of floating crane in China | News

Authorities from the Chinese province of Canton reported on Monday the discovery of 12 lifeless bodies allegedly victims of the sinking of a floating crane last Saturday in the waters off the southeast of the Asian giant.

The provincial maritime search and rescue center reported that the bodies were located 50 nautical miles from the shipwreck caused by the impact of Typhoon Chaba.

At the same time, the local entity pointed out that the respective departments are working on the identification of the bodies while seven planes, 246 boats and 498 fishing boats participate in the search.

The rescue forces have managed to save four people alive while another fourteen remain missing. However, specialists point out that due to the hostile weather conditions, it is likely that the rest will not show vital signs.

Last Saturday, the monitoring system reported that the floating crane Fujing 001 belonging to an offshore wind farm project suffered an accident after a break in the mooring chain in the vicinity of the city of Yangjiang.

The search area comprises around 700 square nautical miles focused on the coasts, beaches and high seas. Similarly, meteorological institutions record waves between three and four meters high.

Typhoon Chaba is the third such phenomenon to occur this year and arrived in Cantonese territory last Saturday through the coastal city of Maoming.





