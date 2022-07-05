Iran demands that the US repeal sanctions to reactivate the PIAC | News

The president of Iran, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, assured this Monday that his country has fulfilled its commitments under the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 and confirmed that its reactivation demands that all the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the West against Tehran be eliminated.

Iran questions West’s seriousness in nuclear deal

In a meeting with the new Lithuanian ambassador to the Asian nation, Ricardas Degutis, the president accused the United States (USA) and European nations of failing to respect their commitments under said agreement, also called the Comprehensive Program of Joint Action ( PIAC).

He criticized the governments of these nations for approving an anti-Rani resolution in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), despite the fact that all observers have expressed that Iran has a transparent and legal nuclear program.

In addition, he considered that having approved this text in the middle of the negotiation to reactivate the PIAC (which takes place in the Qatari capital, Doha) was brazen and contrary to the negotiation and agreement requirements.

The head of state appreciated that the repeal of what he described as “cruel sanctions on Iran” will pave the way for an agreement and greater cooperation between his country and Lithuania.

For his part, Degutis called for the promotion of Iran’s economic and trade cooperation with the member countries of the European Union (EU), including Lithuania.

Last Wednesday, Iran and the US concluded a round of indirect talks in Doha to break the deadlock in talks and revive the nuclear deal.

During the dialogue, the Iranian side accused the White House of not having taken the necessary political decisions to repeal the sanctions and trying to promote an anti-Rani narrative to hinder the revival of PIAC.

Iran, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany participate in the negotiations to reactivate the PIAC. The US, which now participated indirectly, unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018, during the term of Donald Trump.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



