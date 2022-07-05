Shooting leaves six dead and 24 injured during parade in the US | News

The authorities of the state of Illinois, United States (USA), reported this Monday that at least six people died and 24 were injured after a man shot at a parade held for Independence Day, on the outskirts of Chicago .

According to Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill, the individual is a white male with long black hair, between 18 and 20 years old, and fired from a rooftop in Highland Park.

The parade started around 10:00 a.m. local time (3:00 p.m. UTC), but suddenly stopped when the shots were heard, causing people to flee for cover, according to testimonies cited by local media.

Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

— Nancy Rotering (@NancyRotering)

July 4, 2022

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said police were responding to the incident and urged people to stay away from the area.

“On a day when we come together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror it brought us,” he declared.

For her part, the mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, said that the Police Department also joined in the work with the other authorities and assured that they are “working hard to stop the shooter.”

The unfolding tragedy in Highland Park is devastating. I have been in contact with Mayor Rotering and have offered our support, and the Chicago Police Department is providing assistance. We grieved with the families of the deceased and injured as well as

— Major Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor)

July 4, 2022

“The tragedy unfolding in Highland Park is devastating. I have been in contact with Mayor Rotering and offered him our support, and the Chicago Police Department is providing assistance,” he stated on Twitter.

Likewise, the governor of the state of Illinois, Jay Robert Pritzker, commented that they were monitoring the situation. “State police are on site and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue to work with local officials to help those affected,” he stressed.





Via Telesur



