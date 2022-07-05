More than 20 civilians die after armed attacks in Burkina Faso | News

More than twenty civilians died last weekend, victims of separate armed attacks perpetrated by suspected jihadists, in towns in the north and northwest of Burkina Faso, a West African country, as confirmed by national authorities.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Terrorist attack leaves 86 dead in Burkina Faso

According to the coordinator of civil society institutions in the city of Nouna, Moussa Sangaré, armed men broke into the jurisdiction of Bourasso, department of Kossi province, about 20 kilometers away from Nouna last Sunday afternoon.

However, at night they returned with the attacks shooting at people, even inside their properties. “It was a savage carnage,” Sangaré described to the media.

Although many local people managed to escape, many pregnant women and the elderly had to hide in their homes. The attackers killed women, men and minors, and although local sources estimate that those who died in the attack could number more than 20, the Government has not confirmed an exact figure.

The locals from early hours alerted the authorities, “but the Army did not arrive. The Army does not protect the people. And it is not allowed for the civilian population to have weapons to defend themselves,” Sangaré assured international media.

Last June, the Army carried out a series of operations aimed at neutralizing the bases of terrorist groups operating in the Bourasso and Zonakuy areas, for which the inhabitants presume that the violent act on Sunday could have been a reprisal.

A similar incident had occurred in the hours of Saturday in the department of Namissiguima, in the province of Yatenga in northern Burkina Faso. Residents in the area confirmed that about 12 people lost their lives in the violent acts, including three Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland (VDP), and since Sunday many of the inhabitants of the area began to move.

In 2015, a wave of violence began in the African nation, due to the action of terrorist groups associated with jihadist movements linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, which has left a balance of thousands of dead and nearly two million killed. displaced people, since more than 40 percent of the country is outside state control, according to figures from the United Nations (UN).

In January 2022, the then president, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, was overthrown due to social discontent over his inability to stop the acts of violence by the jihadist groups operating in the country.

The current interim president of Burkina Faso, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, has stated that the issue of security is a priority for the current government, since the population continues to be regularly harmed by the terror instilled by criminal associations.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source