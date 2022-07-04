Ship sinking in China leaves 27 missing | News

The passage of Typhoon Chaba through southeast China caused the sinking of a crane ship, and the disappearance of at least 27 people who were on it, local media reported this Saturday.

The incident occurred after the anchor of the boat broke in an attempt to avoid the trajectory of the meteorological phenomenon as it traveled through the city of Yangjiang, Guangdong province.

As a consequence, the cargo ship split in two and sank, with some 30 crew members escaping alive, before its total sinking, caused by winds of 144 kilometers per hour, and waves of up to ten meters in depth. height, according to the authorities.

The maritime search and rescue center of the province of Canton, upon learning what happened, deployed rescue helicopters and ships to undertake the search for the missing, who fell into the water.

As a result of these tasks, which continue their course, so far three people have been rescued alive.

Chaba is the third typhoon of the year that hits the province of Guangzhou, and according to the forecasts of the authorities, it moves at a speed of between 15-20 kilometers per hour to the north, for which it is expected to dissipate this Monday. in the Guangxi region.

