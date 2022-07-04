Bus accident leaves 19 dead and 14 injured in Pakistan | News

Report This Content

At least 19 people were killed and 14 others injured after a bus traveling from Islamabad to Quetta plunged into a ravine in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, local authorities reported.

Minibus accident in Pakistan kills 22

The vehicle fell off a cliff about 60 meters away, while trying to turn onto a slippery road near the town of Dhana Sar, in the southwestern province of Baluchistan.

The information was confirmed by a police officer from the Zhob district police headquarters, close to Dhana Sar, Ghulam Khan and by the interim governor of Balochistan, Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali. Jamali offered his condolences for the accident and ordered to provide medical help.

قائم مقام گورنر بلوچستان میر جان محمد خان جمالی @JanMJamali نے دہانہ میں مسافر کوچ ٹریفک حادثے کے میں انسانی جانوں کے ضیاع گہرے رنج ودکھ کا اظہار کیا.

انھوں نے زخمیوں کو علاج معالجہ کی تمام سہولیات فوری طور پر پہنچانی ی ڪی @dpr_gob

— Provincial Assembly of Balochistan (@PaBalochistan)

July 3, 2022

According to the agent, most of the 33 passengers were students, workers and Afghans returning home.

The medical superintendent of the Zhob Civil Hospital, Dr. Nootul Haq, commented that the injured who were brought to the facility were in critical condition, so they are presumed to increase the death toll.

The incident occurred around 0330 local time on Sunday (2230 GMT on Saturday) and since it was a remote and dark area, rescue work continued for at least five hours, according to Khan.

Although the causes of the accident are still unknown, preliminary investigations point to excessive speed of the bus and the state of the road, which was slippery from the rain.

The victims were taken to the nearest hospitals in the cities of Mughul Kot and Zhob, where there are 12 wounded admitted.

Assistant Commissioner Sherani Mehtab Shah noted that the dead included women, children and two students.

مجھے جانے والی بس کے نالے میں گرنے سے 19 افراد کے بحق ہونے پر گہرا دکھ اور رنج۔۔ اللہ تعالی مرحومین کے درجات بلند کریں۔ میری تمام تر ہمدردیاں سوگواران کے ساتھ ہیں۔ زخمی افراد کو بہترین اور فوری طبی سہولیات کی فراہمی کے لیے ہدایات جاری جاری

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz)

July 3, 2022

This Sunday, the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Shariff, expressed his pain at the loss of human lives and instructed the respective authorities to provide immediate medical support to the injured.

The South Asian nation has a high rate of traffic accidents compared to other countries in the world, due to the poor state of its roads, the deficiencies of the vehicles and the fact that public transport usually travels overloaded with passengers.

Data from the country’s government show that about 30,000 people die each year from this cause in Pakistan.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



