US police officers kill an African American in Akron, Ohio | News

A black American resident of the town of Akron, Ohio, was shot to death by police officers after being shot more than 90 times in a pursuit for committing a traffic violation, local media reported.

Report: Inflation in the US affects Latin Americans the most

The victim, identified as Jayland Walker, 25, got out of his car and fled on foot from a parking lot, before the uniformed men in pursuit opened fire on him, hitting him more than 60 times.

The event has generated demonstrations by the population for four consecutive days, demanding that the police force be held accountable; as well as that the images of the shooting be made public.

His name is Jayland Walker. ⁣

⁣

8 Akron Ohio cops fired 90 bullets at him, hitting him 60 times throughout hie entire body.

⁣

The cops pulled him over for a TRAFFIC VIOLATION.

He was 25.

he was a @doordash driver.

HE WAS UNARMED.

HE WAS MURDERED.#JaylandWalker pic.twitter.com/CLqQtgx1ZQ

— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan)

June 30, 2022

In this regard, Bobby DiCello, a lawyer for the Akron family with more than 22 years of experience, described the scene of Jayland Walker’s death as “incredible”, noting that in his career he had never witnessed anything even remotely similar, comparing the shots with sounds similar to a multitude of “fireworks”.

The lawyer explained that at least eight agents would be involved in the shooting; while Akron police authorities have placed an unconfirmed number of officers on administrative leave.

Also, the Akron Police Department Major Crimes Unit and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation launched an investigation, after stating that Walker allegedly fired a gun while driving, but without offering specific details about it.

They contended that “the suspect’s actions caused officers to perceive that he posed a deadly threat to them.”

For this reason, the city’s mayor, Dan Horrigan, announced the cancellation of the celebrations scheduled for this week on the occasion of July 4, the independence day of the United States (USA).

Horrigan stated that “I firmly believe that this is not the time for a celebration organized by the city”, while calling the events “a dark day” for the community.

Walker’s death joins that of other African Americans killed at the hands of the police, such as George Floyd, suffocated by a white agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020.

Floyd’s murder sparked the largest protests against racism and police abuse in the US since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in the late 1960s.





