The West is betting on the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine, but the Kremlin hopes that the turn of the negotiations will come again, said the press secretary of the Russian Presidency, Dmitry Peskov, on Sunday.

Moscow condemns Ukraine’s deliberate attacks on Russian cities

“This means that now is the time when Western countries are betting with all their might on the continuation of the conflict.”

“This means that the moment continues when Western countries, under the leadership of Washington, speaking in Russian, do not allow Ukrainians to think or talk about peace,” Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

The Kremlin spokesman assured that European leaders, “more often than not, lack the strength and sovereignty to be guided exclusively by their own interests.”

“Sometimes they let themselves be swept away by the current, they follow in the wake of the collective West to their own detriment,” he added.

“Now the demand for initiatives to pacify the situation has diminished. But we have no doubt that sooner or later common sense will prevail. And again it will be the turn of negotiations.”

“We will have to sit down to negotiate again, and when that time comes, the Ukrainians will have to assimilate all our conditions again, accept them – fully aware of what they are – sit down at the table and simply endorse the document that was already largely agreed measure,” the spokesman said.





