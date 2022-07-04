The Russian “daughter” of the Polish retailer LPP changed its owner

World

MOSCOW, July 4 – RIA Novosti. The Russian “daughter” of the Polish retailer LPP SA (brands Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito and Sinsay) “Re Trading” has changed its owner, it has become the company Far East Services – FZCO, registered in the UAE, according to the USRLE data.
So, according to an extract from the register, Far East Services-Fzco received 95% and another 5% went to the general director of LPP S.A. in Russia Anna Pilyugina.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has adjusted the list for parallel imports

In May, retailer LPP announced that it was selling the Russian company to a Chinese consortium and leaving Russia. It was clarified that, by agreement of the parties to the transaction, the buyer would not acquire the right to use the names and trademarks of clothing brands owned by LPP SA, but would acquire the right to sell all goods owned by the Russian company. Later, stores owned by LPP began to open in Russian shopping centers, but under new names – RE, Cr, M, XC and Sin.
At the end of March, LPP Group closed its last stores in Russia. Previously, the company completely suspended the supply of its goods to the country, investments and development plans, and also stopped online sales of products of all its brands.

