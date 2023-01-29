Lavrov to discuss situation in Ukraine and Syria with Pakistani counterpart

MOSCOW, January 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during talks with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will discuss the situation in Ukraine and Syria, as well as cooperation in the UN and the SCO, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov’s talks with Bhutto-Zardari will be held on Monday.

“Moscow and Islamabad take close positions on most pressing issues on the international and regional agenda. We are systematically expanding cooperation both in multilateral formats, in the UN and the SCO, and on a bilateral basis. Key areas of cooperation with Pakistan are political dialogue in a bilateral format and at international sites, development of trade, economic and energy cooperation,” the ministry said.

As noted in the department, the heads of the foreign ministries of Russia and Pakistan will discuss ways to develop cooperation in key areas. “The main attention will be paid to the discussion of topical international issues with an emphasis on interaction within the UN and the SCO. The topics for discussion will be the fight against terrorism, as well as a number of regional subjects, including the state of affairs in Afghanistan, Syria, and Ukraine,” the official added. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.