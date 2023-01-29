Bus accident leaves 19 dead and 14 injured in Pakistan | News

At least 19 people were killed and 14 others injured after a bus traveling from Islamabad to Quetta plunged into a ravine in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, local authorities reported.

The vehicle fell off a cliff some 60 meters away as it tried to turn onto a slippery road near the town of Dhana Sar in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

The information was confirmed by a policeman from the Zhob district police headquarters, near Dhana Sar, Ghulam Khan and by the interim governor of Balochistan, Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali. Jamali offered his condolences for the accident and ordered to provide medical help.

According to the agent, the majority of the 33 passengers were students, workers and Afghans who were returning to their homes.

The medical superintendent of the Zhob Civil Hospital, Dr. Nootul Haq, commented that the injured who were brought to the facilities were in critical condition, so it is presumed that the death toll will increase.

The incident occurred around 03:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (22:30 GMT on Saturday) and as it was a remote and dark area, rescue efforts continued for at least five hours, according to Khan.

Although the causes of the accident are still unknown, preliminary investigations point to an excessive speed of the bus and the state of the road, which was slippery due to the rain.

The victims were taken to the nearest hospitals in the cities of Mughul Kot and Zhob, where 12 injured people are admitted.

Assistant Commissioner Sherani Mehtab Shah said the dead included women, children and two students.

This Sunday, the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Shariff, expressed his sorrow for the loss of human life and instructed the respective authorities to provide immediate medical support to the injured.

The South Asian nation has a high rate of traffic accidents compared to other countries in the world, due to the terrible state of its roads, the deficiencies of the vehicles and the fact that public transport tends to travel overloaded with passengers.

Data from the country’s government show that nearly 30,000 people die each year from this cause in Pakistan.





