Chinese Foreign Minister Begins Southeast Asia Tour | News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Myanmar for a meeting on cooperation on the Lancang-Mekong River, in which the foreign ministers of Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia will also participate.

They are expected to discuss cooperation on economic ties, resource sharing and hydroelectric projects along the Lancang-Mekong delta.

The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Mechanism (LCM) was born in 2015 with five priority areas of cooperation: interconnections; production capacities; cross-border economic cooperation, water management and cooperation in agriculture and poverty alleviation.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to chair the seventh Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Myanmar and attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Indonesia by invitation

July 2, 2022

July 2, 2022

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Myanmar to “improve Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC)” and “build a closer relationship,” Foreign Minister Wang said Sunday.

The Chinese foreign minister held talks with Myanmar Foreign Minister U Wunna Maung Lwin in Bagan, Myanmar. The two officials met on the sidelines of the 7th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of LMC.

During the talk, the two sides exchanged views on the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC).

China-led Lancang-Mekong foreign ministers’ meeting underway in Myanmar

July 3, 2022

The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' meeting led by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has kicked off in Myanmar's heritage town Bagan since Saturday.

July 3, 2022

July 3, 2022

Wang said the LMC should synergize with the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, and create pilot demonstration zones for the implementation of the two initiatives.

Foreign Minister Wang said that the “Paukphaw” friendship between China and Myanmar, promoted by the previous generation of leaders in both countries, has enjoyed wide public support and deep social foundation,

This friendship has passed the test of the complex changes in the international scene, has not been affected by the transformations in the respective countries and has remained solid as a rock, he said.

China values ​​the traditional friendship between the two countries and will continue to implement friendly policies towards Myanmar and its people, Wang said.

Wang Yi will then head to Indonesia to attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on a tour of the region including Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia.





Translated by RJ983



