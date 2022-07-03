Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth in Jenin | News

The young Palestinian Kamel Abdallah Alawneh, 19, died this Sunday, after being shot the day before by the Israeli occupation forces in clashes, according to the director of the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, where he died, located in the occupied West Bank.

Alawneh’s injuries were described as serious on Saturday, and he was taken to intensive care until his death was announced.

Kamel was from the West Bank town of Jaba, north of Jenin, where, according to local media, clashes between residents and occupation security forces took place on Saturday.

The young man was the brother of the martyr Kamel Alawneh, who was assassinated in 2003. His father is also a released prisoner who spent many years in the occupation prisons.

For its part, the Israeli Army said that its troops operated at different points in the occupied West Bank, where they carried out “anti-terrorist activities” in conjunction with the Police and the Internal Security Service (Shin Bet).

According to a military spokesman in a statement, troops arrested several suspects and confiscated weapons, and no soldiers were injured.

Israeli forces in the area have been used to carrying out these raids for a few months, especially since a wave of attacks by Palestinians and Arab-Israelis in different parts of Israeli territory that left 18 people dead.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



