Report: US inflation affects Latin Americans the most | News

A report from the Federal Reserve (FED, for its acronym in English) of New York, United States (USA), revealed this Friday that the Latin American community is the most affected by inflation in that country, after in May past will reach the highest percentage of the last 40 years, standing at 8.6 percent.

According to the entity, inflation for the Latino community stood at 9.2 percent in May, being 0.6 percent more than the consumer price index recorded in that month.

The second most affected community by inflation in the US is the African American, since the inflation rate stood at 8.8 percent, representing 0.2 percent above the general figure.

To obtain these figures, the FED makes its calculations based on the consumption habits of various communities in the country.

In the second of two posts on inflation, employment, and equitable growth, the authors discuss heterogeneity in inflation rates faced by different demographic groups during the rise in inflation in 2021-22.

“We find that … disparities in inflation rates have widened during the recent inflationary episode, with less-advantaged groups experiencing more inflation,” he said.

They also pointed out that, according to a survey of consumer spending by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, African-Americans tend to spend “relatively more on transportation and lodging and relatively less on food and entertainment than white Americans.”

The Fed maintains that demographic differences have doubled since 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic, and considers that the real gaps are likely to be underestimated.

However, the FED stressed that these data will be taken into account to propose applying a monetary policy that manages to stabilize prices for all.

Inflation adds to social gaps such as unemployment, which while in December 2021 stood at 3.9 percent, for the Afro community it was 7.1 percent and for Latin Americans 4.9 percent; but for the white community it was 3.2 percent.





