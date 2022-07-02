World

Lukashenko urged Moscow to be ready to respond to Western aggression

MINSK, July 2 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Moscow and Minsk should be ready to mirror the aggressive actions of the West within 24 hours.
“I told the President of Russia: why are we pretending that nothing is happening? We consulted for a long time and came to the conclusion that we must be ready to respond mirror to them within 24 hours. For this we need to prepare, and we will prepare,” Lukashenka said on Saturday at a solemn meeting on the eve of the Independence Day of Belarus.

Minsk is being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine, Lukashenko said

