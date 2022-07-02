Mirziyoyev: Draft amendments to the constitution of Uzbekistan will be submitted for discussion

TASHKENT, July 2 – RIA Novosti. The draft law on amendments to the constitution of Uzbekistan will be finalized after a nationwide discussion, only after that it will be submitted to a referendum, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in the capital of the Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan, the city of Nukus.

Mirziyoyev arrived in Nukus on Saturday. The day before, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan informed that an illegal demonstration was held in the capital of the autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan in Uzbekistan due to amendments to the country’s constitution, public order has been restored, and work is underway with residents on the inadmissibility of violations of the law. On Saturday, the authorities of the autonomy announced that a group of organizers of the riots had been detained, who tried to seize the authorities of the region in order to “thus split the society, destabilize the socio-political situation in Uzbekistan”, according to them, external forces are trying to influence the situation.

“I want to emphasize separately that the draft constitutional law (on amendments – ed.) will be discussed by the people. After that, based on the opinions and reflections expressed by citizens, it will be submitted to the legislative chamber for improvement,” Mirziyoyev said, speaking to MPs and the asset of Karakalpakstan.

The President specified that after that the project would be submitted to a referendum of the republic, “and our citizens will express their attitude on this issue through free voting.” “Only after this, changes and additions to the constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan will enter into force,” Mirziyoyev said.

“As long as it takes to bring our updated constitution to perfection, this process will continue. We will work in this direction only in consultation with our people,” Mirzeyev added.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Uzbek leader Sherzod Asadov reported that Mirziyoyev proposed to keep the clause on the sovereignty of the autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan in the country’s constitution.

Mirziyoyev last week proposed holding a plebiscite on changes to the constitution. According to the draft amendments, “The Republic of Karakalpakstan is part of the Republic of Uzbekistan. On the territory of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, all rights and freedoms provided for by the Constitution and legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan are guaranteed.” Earlier, the head of state took the initiative to update the basic law by December 2022. At the end of May, the parliament created a constitutional commission to develop amendments. At the end of June, the draft constitutional law on amendments was submitted to the legislative chamber, it was approved in the first reading and published for public discussion. According to the decision of the Parliament, the nationwide discussion of the draft will last until July 4, inclusive, then the bill will be submitted to a referendum. The draft law provides for more than 200 changes to 64 articles of the constitution.