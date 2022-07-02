World

Biden sent a letter to Congress on the admission of Sweden to NATO

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
Less than a minute

WASHINGTON, July 2 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden sent a letter to the relevant congressional committee on Sweden’s accession to NATO, the press service of the White House said.
As follows from the widespread message, the letter was sent to “certain congressional committees” and concerns the admission of Sweden to the alliance.
“I am submitting a report on the admission of the Kingdom of Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” Biden wrote in a message to the committee chairs.
Congress, according to the procedure, must ratify the decision to admit new members to the alliance.
June 30, 21:37

Turkey may not support Finland and Sweden, expert says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Landslide leaves 20 dead in Manipur, India | News

1 min ago

Israel reports interception of three “enemy” drones over the Mediterranean Sea

18 mins ago

Lithuanian citizens warned against visiting Belarus

34 mins ago

Israeli crackdown leaves 17 Palestinians injured in the West Bank | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.