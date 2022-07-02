Biden sent a letter to Congress on the admission of Sweden to NATO

WASHINGTON, July 2 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden sent a letter to the relevant congressional committee on Sweden’s accession to NATO, the press service of the White House said.

As follows from the widespread message, the letter was sent to “certain congressional committees” and concerns the admission of Sweden to the alliance.

“I am submitting a report on the admission of the Kingdom of Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” Biden wrote in a message to the committee chairs.

Congress, according to the procedure, must ratify the decision to admit new members to the alliance.