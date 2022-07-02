WorldWorldWorldWorldWorldWorldWorld

Landslide leaves 20 dead in Manipur, India | News

A landslide left at least 20 dead in the state of Manipur, in eastern India, while 15 reservists and 29 civilians are still missing, the country’s Army said in a statement.

India delivers six tons of medicine to Afghanistan

According to the authorities, cited by local media, most of those affected were reserve soldiers from the Territorial Army, who were working on the railway construction project.

Army spokesman Sumit Kumar Sharma said a rescue team was digging through the mud and removing rocks to find more survivors after the event.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the army, the state police and the local administration moved to the site.

In turn, the chief minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, said that “the loss of life, including our Armed Forces personnel, is deeply saddening.”

The authorities explained that, in the northeast of India, heavy rains have been recorded in recent weeks, which has generated landslides and floods.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

