Lithuanian citizens warned against visiting Belarus
MOSCOW, July 2 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Lithuanian State Border Protection Service, Rustam Lyubaev, warned citizens against visiting Belarus against the backdrop of the events taking place in the region.
Belarus previously decided to introduce visa-free entry for Polish citizens from July 1 to December 31. Also, visa-free entry into the country is allowed for citizens of Lithuania and citizens (non-citizens) of Latvia from April 15 until the end of this year. The State Border Committee of Belarus explained that visa-free entry is introduced “in order to maintain good neighborly relations.”
“It is worth thinking carefully about whether there is a need to visit a neighboring state, given the processes that are taking place in our region, in Belarus, in the Russian Federation … If, nevertheless, there is such a need, then we must remember that the legitimate rights of citizens It will be difficult to protect the Republic of Lithuania on the territory of Belarus, since there is no diplomatic representation of Lithuania there,” Lyubaev said in an interview with LRT (Lithuanian Radio and Television).
He also noted that the situation at the checkpoint is “rather tense”: there are “large queues” at the checkpoint near the Belarusian border.
“There are some problems at checkpoints on the border with the Russian Federation,” Lyubaev added.
At the same time, the head of the service pointed out that only “small queues” arise when private individuals cross the state border.
