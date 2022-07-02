Israeli crackdown leaves 17 Palestinians injured in the West Bank | News

Israeli forces repressed this Friday a new day of mobilizations in the village of Kafr Qaddum, province of Qalqilia in the West Bank, against the construction of settlements, leaving at least 17 Palestinians injured.

According to local activist Morad Shtewi, quoted by the WAFA agency, the protesters were attacked with rubber-coated bullets and tear gas used by Israeli soldiers, causing several cases of suffocation by inhalation.

In addition, he assured that the people who were affected received the necessary attention in the place where the event occurred.

For years now, Palestinian residents of Kafr Qaddum have held weekly protests to express their rejection of illegal Israeli settlement construction.

On the other hand, on this day it was also reported that three Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces in the city of Burqa, in the province of Nablus (north). According to local activist, Ghassan Daghlas, two of them were a father and his son.

To date, organizations have denounced that between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis are settled in the occupied Palestinian territories and stress that this violates international law.

