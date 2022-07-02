Inflation in France reaches 5.8 percent in June | News

The National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) reported on Thursday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) continues to rise and reached 5.8 percent year-on-year last June.

The entity announced, in a statement with preliminary data, that the CPI in the European country grew compared to last May, when it reached 5.2 percent.

“This rise in inflation should result from accelerating energy and food prices. Prices of services should remain at the same level as in May and those of manufactured goods should slow down”, he indicated.

In this sense, the preliminary results revealed that energy prices increased in June to 33.1 percent and food to 5.7 percent, after they were 27.8 percent and 4.3 percent in May. cent, respectively.

The prices of services remained at 3.2 percent, and manufactured products stood at 2.6 percent, although he considered that in July the latter could stabilize due to the start of the summer sales.

The French institute estimates that, in a month, “the prices of services and food should slow down”, while those of energy “should accelerate strongly, linked to those of oil derivatives”, in the face of the conflict in Ukraine.

����In Q1 2022, the average price of goods and services currently consumed in agriculture (ie inputs not related to investment) increased by 9.5% compared with Q4 2022.

��The average price of agricultural goods as a whole (output) increased by 6.0%.

�� pic.twitter.com/JQOFwGrzGz

— EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat)

July 1, 2022

As for the harmonized consumer price index (Hicp), comparative base of the countries that make up the European Union (EU), in France it rose in June to 6.5 percent year-on-year, compared to 5.8 in May. .

France is the second largest economy in the European bloc, preceded by Germany, whose inflation suffered a slight year-on-year slowdown in June of 7.6 percent, due to the approval of measures to sustain the purchasing power of citizens.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron plans to present a series of measures in July aimed at stopping the increase in inflation in the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



