Cedaw calls on the US to respect women’s right to abortion | News

The Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (Cedaw, for its acronym in English) declared this Friday that clandestine abortion is one of the main causes of death; and asked the United States (USA) to respect women’s right to abortion, following the decision of the Supreme Court to annul women’s right to this practice.

Advocating for legal and safe access for women in all countries to abortion and quality care in the post-abortion phase, Cedaw reflected that the prohibition of this sexual and reproductive right represents one of the causes of maternal morbidity.

In the same way, the commitment to a safe abortion makes it possible to prevent adolescent and unwanted pregnancies, in addition to guaranteeing the right of women to decide freely about their bodies.

The Cedaw confirmed that denying access to abortion is “a serious restriction on the ability of women to exercise their reproductive freedom”, and “forcing women to carry a pregnancy to term implies mental and physical suffering equivalent to gender violence against women and, in certain circumstances, to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, in violation of the Cedaw Convention”.

Likewise, he urged the US to adhere to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women with the objective “of respecting, protecting, fulfilling and promoting the human rights of women and girls.”

The body in favor of human rights pointed out its commitment to defend the guarantees of women and girls throughout the world and “will not give up in the face of this mandate, especially with regard to access to safe and legal abortion for all women ”.

The US Supreme Court published on June 24 the decision to annul the historic Roe vs. Wade ruling of 1973, which recognized the constitutional right of women to abortion in the country.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO), has specified that each year around 25 million unsafe abortions are performed in the world and 47,000 women die as a result of them; while another five million suffer serious injuries.

According to the Alliance for Solidarity platform, in Latin America, people affected by unsafe abortions account for 24 percent of all deaths related to pregnancy and childbirth; a rate that in many sub-Saharan African countries amounts to 30-40 percent.

