Earthquake in Iran leaves at least five dead and 19 injured | News

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred in the city of Bandar-e Lengeh in southern Iran on Saturday morning, leaving at least five dead and 19 injured, according to local media in that country.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) detailed that the earthquake occurred about 54 kilometers from that town, and its epicenter was located 16 kilometers deep.

According to information provided by the Islamic Council of the Sayeh Khosh village, the local authorities detailed that the five deceased were residents of said village, three of whom were rescued from the rubble.

The wounded also correspond to said locality, about whom there is no information on the number that required hospitalization; in addition to reporting just a few minutes before a similar telluric movement of magnitude 5.7.

As a result of the earthquakes that occurred, several nearby towns suffered damage to the electricity service; while it was known that rescue teams arrived in the affected areas to transport the injured people.

Previously, last November and after Hormozgan province was hit by two earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 6.3, one person was killed.

It happens that Iran is located on the edge of several tectonic plates, and in turn several faults cross it, making it a country with high seismic activity.

The largest earthquake with the most dire consequences for the Persian nation was one of magnitude 7.4 recorded in 1990, which caused 40,000 deaths in the north of the country.

