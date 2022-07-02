They register an increase in inflation in the Eurozone | News

Inflation in the Europe region rose to 8.6 percent in June this year from the same month a year earlier, according to the European statistics agency Eurostat.

Inflation in France reaches 5.8 percent in June

The percentage contemplated by Eurostat is the highest since 1997, and represents half a percentage point above the level of the previous May, which was 8.1 percent.

According to the European entity, regarding the main components of inflation in the euro area, energy was expected to have the highest annual rate in June (41.9 percent, compared to 39.1 percent in May), followed by of food, alcohol and tobacco (8.9 percent, compared to 7.5 percent the previous month).

The data showed that non-energy industrial goods increased by 4.3 percent, compared to 4.2 percent in May, and services by 3.4 percent, compared to 3.5 percent in May.

The information from Eurostat is corroborated through the analysis of the behavior of inflation in various European countries. One example is the rise in France’s inflation rate, where the Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew by 5.8 percent.

For its part, Spain reached its highest inflation rate in June with 10.2 percent for 37 years. According to local platforms, the rise in the cost of living in Spain in the last year is higher than that experienced by other countries such as Italy with 7.3 percent, Germany with 7.6 percent or Portugal with 8.7 percent.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



