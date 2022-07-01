MOSCOW, July 1 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that over the years of British patronage, Estonia has become a testing ground for the spread of the “virus” of Russophobia.

“Over the years of” guardianship “the once flourishing republic was turned into a testing ground: both in a figurative sense, in terms of the socio-cultural experiment on the spread of the” virus “of Russophobia, and in the literal sense – for its tanks (Liz Truss will confirm). The country has turned into base of operations for the British intelligence services,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.