World

Zakharova called Estonia Britain’s testing ground for the spread of Russophobia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 1 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that over the years of British patronage, Estonia has become a testing ground for the spread of the “virus” of Russophobia.
She called the tight British guardianship of Estonia “an open secret.”
Yesterday, 09:58

Member of the Bundestag called the reason for the surge of Russophobia in Germany

“Over the years of” guardianship “the once flourishing republic was turned into a testing ground: both in a figurative sense, in terms of the socio-cultural experiment on the spread of the” virus “of Russophobia, and in the literal sense – for its tanks (Liz Truss will confirm). The country has turned into base of operations for the British intelligence services,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
“Apparently, the Estonian younger“ partners ”also passed on the shocking island“ culture ”of behavior that almost everyone who visited Foggy Albion encountered.
June 9, 19:51

In Bulgaria, they said that Russophobes in power are leading the country to disaster

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Vigil held in honor of dead migrants in Texas, USA | News

27 mins ago

Turkey and Armenia agreed to open the border for citizens of third countries

43 mins ago

The British told Johnson the unpleasant truth after Putin’s comment

1 hour ago

Ukraine asked Turkey to detain a vessel flying the Russian flag

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.