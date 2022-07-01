World
Zakharova called Estonia Britain’s testing ground for the spread of Russophobia
MOSCOW, July 1 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that over the years of British patronage, Estonia has become a testing ground for the spread of the “virus” of Russophobia.
She called the tight British guardianship of Estonia “an open secret.”
“Over the years of” guardianship “the once flourishing republic was turned into a testing ground: both in a figurative sense, in terms of the socio-cultural experiment on the spread of the” virus “of Russophobia, and in the literal sense – for its tanks (Liz Truss will confirm). The country has turned into base of operations for the British intelligence services,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
“Apparently, the Estonian younger“ partners ”also passed on the shocking island“ culture ”of behavior that almost everyone who visited Foggy Albion encountered.
