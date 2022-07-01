WorldWorld

Vigil held in honor of dead migrants in Texas, USA | News

Dozens of people expressed their pain on Tuesday at the vigil held in San Antonio in honor of the 53 dead migrants, whose bodies were found in an abandoned truck in the border state of Texas, USA.

There are 53 migrants who died in a truck in Texas

In the act to express their sadness but also their indignation at the events that took place, mainly Mexicans residing in the United States participated, many of whom do not present legal documents.

The ceremony, which took place under a shed in a park, was attended by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who left without speaking to the press after hearing the demands and prayers.

For his part, the 23-year-old Uruguayan, Carlos Eduardo Espina, criticized US immigration policy while pointing out that death has become the immigration norm.

In this sense, the South American who has lived in Texas since he was five years old said that Washington should propose more humane immigration policies by increasing the number of annual visas.

Likewise, the Mexican Guillermina Barrón, who arrived in the United States twenty years ago, told the international press that she identifies with the event, meanwhile, she said that “many things must be changed because many lives have been lost.”

Last year, the number of migrants who died on the US-Mexico border marked a record where, according to the Customs and Border Protection Office, the loss of 557 lives was mourned.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

