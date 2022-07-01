Turkey and Armenia agreed to open the border for citizens of third countries

ANKARA/YEREVAN, July 1 – RIA Novosti. Turkey and Armenia have agreed to open the land border for the passage of citizens of third countries, according to a statement received by RIA Novosti from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“Today, the fourth meeting of Turkish and Armenian special representatives on the process of normalization of relations Serdar Kılıç and Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan took place in Vienna. The parties agreed to open the land border between Turkey and Armenia for the passage of citizens of third countries visiting the two countries, decided to initiate the necessary process in this regard,” the statement said.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, an agreement was also reached to start direct air cargo transportation between Armenia and Turkey in the near future.

“In addition, other possible concrete steps were discussed that could be taken to achieve the ultimate goal of a complete settlement of relations between the two countries. The parties stressed the agreement to continue the settlement process without preconditions,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

There are no diplomatic relations between Turkey and Armenia, the border between the two countries has been closed since 1993 at the initiative of Ankara. Difficult relations between the countries are caused by a number of circumstances related, in particular, to Ankara’s support for the Azerbaijani position on the Karabakh problem and Turkey’s sharp reaction to the process of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire.