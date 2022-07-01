MOSCOW, July 1 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the unpleasant truth about his physical abilities after Vladimir Putin’s comment about the desire of the leaders of the G7 summit to take a photo “cooler than him.”

The Russian President, commenting on statements by politicians about the photo, where he is depicted naked to the waist on horseback, said that their desire to undress for shooting would be “a disgusting sight.”

Yesterday, 17:22 Americans ridicule NATO’s new “crushing victory” over Russia

“I don’t know how they wanted to undress: to the waist, below the waist, but I think it would be a disgusting sight,” Putin told reporters. He also advised them to take up sports and give up bad habits.

Readers of the British tabloid supported the position of the Russian president.

“As sad as it is to admit, Putin is right,” the commentator noted.

“Boris is a mediocre politician, his jokes are flat, rude and unfunny. He drinks. His speeches make me smile with annoyance. Remember him in pink shorts and how he hung helplessly on a cable?” – wrote the second.

“Boris! You look the way you really are. Obese and stupid. You make yourself and our country a laughingstock. Please resign,” called another.

“Johnson looks disgusting in clothes, but without clothes he will be extremely disgusting,” the user emphasized.

“Putin is right, because Biden cannot stand for five minutes without falling asleep a couple of times … he cannot walk five steps without falling … and Johnson cannot see his own legs when he is standing upright,” stated another.

“Johnson is like a white bear running to the sea to catch a fatter seal,” the user sneered.

“Putin spoke out famously. He is one hundred percent right. He has more intelligence and dignity than any of the clown leaders of the G7,” the reader summed up.

The G7 summit, chaired by Germany, was held June 26-28 at Elmau Castle in Bavaria.

The famous photographs showing Vladimir Putin naked to the waist on horseback were taken during his August 2009 vacation trip to Tuva as Russian Prime Minister.