Ukraine asked Turkey to detain a vessel flying the Russian flag

MOSCOW, July 1 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv is asking Ankara to detain a Russian-flagged vessel bound for Turkey, allegedly carrying Ukrainian grain from Berdyansk, Reuters reports citing a Ukrainian official and a document.
According to the agency, an employee of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, referring to maritime information, announced about 4.5 thousand tons of grain on the ship. In addition, on June 30, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine sent a letter to the Turkish Ministry of Justice about a ship with seven thousand tons of agricultural cargo, which is sailing to Karasu.
Putin listed ways to export grain from Ukraine

Earlier, the Kazakhstani company KTZ Express reported that KTZ Express Shipping LLP (owner of the Zhibek Zholy vessel) signed a bareboat charter agreement with the Russian company Green Line LLC in October 2021 for a period up to November 30, 2022. Then “Green-Line”, in turn, signed a contract for the provision of services for the transportation of grain from Ukraine to Turkey with the Estonian company Mangelbert OU.
The UN has repeatedly declared the threat of a global food crisis due to a shortage of cereals. The West accused Russia of blocking the supply of Ukrainian grain to world markets, and Moscow was also credited with stealing this resource. At the same time, the Kyiv authorities themselves created many logistical obstacles: they mined the Black Sea, which does not allow the export of goods by ships, and also set fire to grain in the port of Mariupol.
As Vladimir Putin said, Russia does not interfere in any way with the export of wheat from Ukraine, if Kyiv clears the ports of mines, then ships will be able to leave without hindrance.
The United States allowed to unload the tanker from Russia, which was not allowed into Louisiana

