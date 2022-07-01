Illegal demonstration held in Uzbekistan due to changes to the constitution

TASHKENT, July 1 – RIA Novosti. An illegal demonstration took place on Friday in Nukus, the capital of the autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan in Uzbekistan, due to amendments to the country’s constitution, public order has already been restored, and work is underway with residents to prevent violations of the law, the information service of the Uzbek Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

“On the first of July, starting at about 15.00 (13.00 Moscow time), some citizens of Karakalpakstan, as a result of a misinterpretation of the constitutional reforms being carried out in the republic, unscheduled processions around the city of Nukus, after which they gathered on the territory of the central dekhkan market and organized an illegal demonstration,” it says. in the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the agency, in order to prevent violations of public order and prevent citizens from committing various offenses on the territory of the dekhkan market, the forces and means of law enforcement agencies were involved.

“Currently, public order has been restored on the spot, work is being carried out with citizens to clarify the inadmissibility of violations of the law, as well as considering citizens’ appeals in the prescribed manner,” the Interior Ministry added.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev last week proposed holding a nationwide referendum on changes to the constitution. Earlier, the head of state took the initiative to update the basic law by December 2022. At the end of May, the parliament created a constitutional commission to develop amendments. At the end of June, a draft constitutional law on amendments was submitted to the legislative chamber, later it was approved in the first reading and published for public discussion.

In accordance with the decision of the parliament, the nationwide discussion of the draft will last until July 4, inclusive, then the bill will be submitted to a referendum. The draft law provides for more than 200 changes to 64 articles of the constitution. Among them is a point on extending the term of office of the President of Uzbekistan from five to seven years, on the prohibition of the death penalty, on the prohibition of extradition of a citizen of the country to a foreign state. The current constitution, adopted in 1992, consists of 128 articles. Since then, the fundamental law of the country has been amended 15 times.