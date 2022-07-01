62 years have passed since the independence of the DR of the Congo | News

The Democratic Republic of the Congo achieved its independence from the Kingdom of Belgium, 62 years ago this Thursday, after more than half a century dominated by Europeans, who took advantage of the resources offered by the nation and strengthened their imperialist role on the African continent together with to nations like France or Portugal.

The independence of the Democratic Republic of the Congo came after a series of demonstrations that forced the then Belgian kingdom to recognize its independence.

What happened?

At the end of the 19th century, Belgian forces established themselves in the Congo region, in the central part of the African continent, in what represented one of the many imperialist interventions on the continent. In 1885, Belgian rule in this region was confirmed at the Berlin Conference, at which King Leopold II made the territory his personal property.

In 1908, the Congolese territory was controlled by the Government of Belgium, receiving the name of the Belgian Congo. Until the 1940s, the territory colonized by Belgium experienced a period of relative economic prosperity, so during the 1950s, the Congolese population went to join the nationalist discourse of local leaders who demanded the end of the Belgian presence in the territory.

June 30, 2021, 61st celebration of the independence of the Democratic Republic of #Congo (#DRC). A #Kinshasa, le drapeau national n’est certes pas en berne, mais l’ambiance y est terne. Et pour causes, les discothèques et les bars sont fermés in raison de la pandémie de #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/lbSD1mjGCI

— Enjeux africains (@Enjeuxafricains)

June 30, 2021

In this way, in 1955 there was an official visit by King Baudouin (1930-1993), which reinforced the feeling of independence, by failing to meet various social, political and economic demands of the native population.

From this moment on, an association called Abako became a political party defending definitive independence. In 1958, the Pan-African Congress consolidated the nationalist leaders, among whom the Congolese Patrice Lumumba (1925-1961) stood out. A year later, the radicalization of the demonstrations ended up forcing the Belgian kingdom to recognize the independence of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In 1960, the Congo Free State was inaugurated, with Joseph Kasavubu (1910-1969) as president and Lumumba as prime minister. The conquest of the Congolese was soon threatened by the independence movement that took place in the province of Katanga, where Belgian soldiers and mercenaries established a violent conflict at the service of the Union Minière company. Without the support of the United Nations (UN), Lumumba was deposed and arrested.

From then on, several dissident factions were formed with the purpose of assuming the Government of the country. As a result of the tensions generated by the violent civil war, and exacerbated by the assassination of Lumumba, the UN interfered in the country and transferred the Congolese government to Moise Kapenda Tshombe (1919-1969), a former ally of Katanga, in 1964. This the situation worsened, since in 1965 there would be a political coup that imposed a dictatorship led by Mobutu Joseph Désiré (1930-1997).

Désiré’s dictatorial regime lasted until 1997, when Mobutu was removed from power by the insurgency led by Laurent-Désiré Kabila. From that moment, the country, which was called the Republic of Zaire, became known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Currently, the country is facing serious challenges, such as the economic crisis produced by dictatorial governments after decolonization, as well as numerous ethnic conflicts.





