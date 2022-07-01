The head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry spoke about the “iron curtain” between Russia and the West

MOSCOW, July 1 – RIA Novosti. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that the architecture of European security has been destroyed and a new “iron curtain” has emerged between Russia and Western countries.

“I think this is a new reality. I really believe that the architecture of European security has been destroyed. This is a new situation, a new type of iron curtain has emerged between Russia and other countries,” Haavisto said in an interview with CNN, linking this to the start of the Russian military operation. in Ukraine and Donbass.

The minister said the Russian special operation “changed the security environment” and expressed concern about “irresponsible talk about nuclear and chemical weapons.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously stated that Russia has never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons, Moscow’s approach to the issue of the hypothetical use of nuclear weapons is based solely on the logic of deterrence. At the same time, it was noted that, on the contrary, in particular, representatives of the British establishment are trying to intimidate the population of the country with an impending nuclear war with Russia in order to distract them from domestic political problems.