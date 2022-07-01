Congo buries remains of independence martyr Patrice Lumumba | News

The family of slain Democratic Republic of Congo independence martyr Patrice Lumumba buried his only known remains, a tooth, in the capital Kinshasa on Thursday, 61 years after his assassination at the hands of secessionist rebels backed by Belgium and the UN, which had a mission in that country.

Hundreds gathered in a large square for the occasion, waving flags and on which was a large photo of Lumumba, wearing his trademark tortoiseshell-rimmed glasses and hair brushed to one side, framed by white flowers.

Lumumba was assassinated by firing squad on January 16, 1961 in the southeastern province of Katanga, after being ousted as prime minister the previous year, months after the Congo’s independence from Belgium.

A banner with the words “Thank you very much, national hero” was suspended above the crowd, which included the president of the neighboring Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, the Belgian foreign minister and several African ambassadors.

President Felix Tshisekedi, speaking, said: “Finally, the Congolese people can have the honor of offering a burial to their illustrious Prime Minister. We are ending… the mourning that we began 61 years ago.”

The funeral was held on the 62nd anniversary of the independence of the Central African country. On that day, Lumumba delivered a courageous speech criticizing Belgium’s 75-year colonization of the Congo.

However, his government lasted just three months before he was overthrown and assassinated. A Belgian parliamentary inquiry into Lumumba’s murder concluded in 2002 that Belgium was “morally responsible” for his death.

