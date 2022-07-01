Russia announces reciprocal response to NATO military expansion | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that if the military infrastructure of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expands through the territories of Finland and Sweden, the Slavic nation would respond reciprocally.

He also stressed that Moscow has no qualms about Stockholm and Helsinki being part of the Atlantic Alliance.

“We don’t have those problems with Sweden and Finland that unfortunately we do have with Ukraine. We have no territorial issues or disputes, we have nothing that could concern us from the point of view of the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO”, she indicated.

“If they want [unirse a la OTAN]go ahead, but now you must clearly and precisely understand […], that in the case of military contingents and infrastructure being deployed there, we will be forced to respond reciprocally and create the same threats for those territories from which the threats are created for us. These are obvious things, ”said the president at a press conference that took place in the framework of his visit to Turkmenistan.

Similarly, the president pointed out that there are differences between joining the political-military bloc if Ukraine did or if the two Nordic countries did, while the case of Ukraine was used by the West as a bridgehead to worsen the Russian position.

“They started to turn Ukraine into an ‘anti-Russia’, a bridgehead to try to somehow shake Russia itself, they started to fight Russian culture, the Russian language, they started to persecute people who they felt part of the Russian world,” he argued.

“There is nothing similar in Finland or Sweden, it is a very different situation,” reiterated the president, who called the Alliance just a political tool of the United States. In turn, he asserted that the West is pursuing its own interests by inciting kyiv to continue the conflict.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



