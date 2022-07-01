WHO will strengthen laboratories in Africa to detect monkeypox | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported Thursday that it is collaborating with African health authorities to strengthen detection and diagnosis of monkeypox disease in laboratories.

According to the WHO, as of June 28, 1,821 cases were reported on the African continent in 13 countries, and of these only 109 are laboratory-confirmed in nine countries.

In addition, he warned that there is a large number of suspected cases in the region, of which 81 percent are reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. For this reason, he reiterated “the need to increase diagnostic capacity.”

“Although all African countries have the necessary machines to detect monkeypox, thanks to the reinforcement of laboratories in the wake of Covid-19, many lack reagents and, in some cases, training for the collection, handling and analysis of the samples”, underlined the WHO in a press release.

He also explained that he is managing to get 60,000 tests and pointed out that out of the six African countries with a history of human transmission, monkeypox has also been reported in three countries that had not confirmed the disease.

The authorities of Ghana, Morocco and South Africa confirmed the disease in patients with no travel history, which for the WHO indicates that there may be the possibility of local transmission.

For her part, the regional director of the WHO, Matshidiso Moeti, considered that the geographical spread of monkeypox to areas of Africa in which cases had never been detected is a worrying sign.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



