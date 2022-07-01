India delivers six tons of medicine to Afghanistan | News

India on Thursday delivered six tons of medicines to Afghanistan to help the population, the Foreign Ministry reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China offers more humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

This is the seventh batch of humanitarian assistance, with 20 tons of aid in total, that they send to that country, contributing to the calls of the United Nations Organization (UN) to contribute to the situation in the country.

“India has supplied 20 tons of medical assistance in seven batches, including essential life-saving drugs, tuberculosis drugs, 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine,” the entity emphasized.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry clarified that these shipments of medical aid were delivered to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital, in Kabul (capital).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that nearly 35,000 tons of wheat have also been shipped. This is in addition to the humanitarian aid provided by India to Afghanistan after the earthquake that occurred on June 22.

Authorities are preparing more shipments of medicine, health supplies and wheat to Afghanistan, in coordination with UN agencies in the country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source