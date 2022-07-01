Israeli forces arrest 15 Palestinians in the West Bank | News

Authorities denounced this Thursday that 15 Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces, mostly after carrying out raids in several towns in the occupied West Bank.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Crackdown in northern West Bank leaves 20 Palestinians injured

Cited by local media, they indicated that a person was arrested when the soldiers broke into his family residence in the city of Ni’lin, west of the city of Ramallah.

Three other people were arrested in the town of Abu Shukheidim (northeast); one more in the city of al-Bireh, after entering a house in the al-Am’ari refugee camp.

Another similar event occurred in the Tulkarm district, arresting another person after searching his house; the same as in the Nablus district.

“In Jenin district, a convoy of army vehicles stormed the town of Arraba, south of the northern West Bank city, where soldiers forced their way into a house, carried out an extensive search and eventually re-arrested a former prisoner,” WAFA reported.

Separately, the Wadi Hilweh Information Center shared a video showing two children left in a car crying after Israeli forces arrested their parents in the Talpiot colonial trade zone, in Baqaa and Beit Safafa.

Local authorities have reiterated that the raids are carried out without a search warrant, when and where the army chooses, according to its wide arbitrary powers.

According to the Association for Human Rights and Support for Palestinian Prisoners (Addameer), there are currently 4,450 political prisoners in Israeli jails. This data also includes some 530 Palestinians in administrative detention.

In addition, they have registered more than 800,000 Palestinians detained by Israel in the last 50 years.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source