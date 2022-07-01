Xi Jinping presides over events for Hong Kong’s return to China | News

Chinese President Xi Jinping, together with his wife Peng Liyuan, presided over the commemorative events for the 25th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to the Asian country.

Xi Jinping’s official visit also included an exchange with the new chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee.

In his speech, the president underlined the success of running “one country with two systems,” which support the long-term progress and stability of the territory and its population.

Pdte of #China Xi Jinping is in Hong Kong to participate in activities for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the Chinese nation and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth term of the Government of that Special Administrative Region

“Everything that the central government has done is for the benefit of our country, Hong Kong and Macao, and our compatriots in Hong Kong and Macao,” said the president in support of the Pearl of the Orient.

President Xi Jinping asked local authorities to ensure that “more fruits of development reach all citizens in Hong Kong in a more equitable way.”

The presidential tour held in the region this Thursday and Friday included a visit to important production, research and development centers in Honk Kong.

President Xi Jinping and Madam arrived in Hong Kong to jubilation, music, a lion dance and a welcoming crowd. She addressed the media and interviewed various personalities, including the political class, social representatives, police and military.

He was accompanied by the chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Carrie Lam, with whom he visited the Hong Kong Science Park which comprises more than 1,100 companies and 17,000 innovators.

During his stay at the Hong Kong Science Park, that Hong Kong has made significant achievements in basic research, innovation, technology and talent training.

He also talked with professionals from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, researchers and young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong.

the president of #ChinaXi Jinping, today began a two-day visit to Hong Kong (south) to participate in the commemorative program for the 25th anniversary of the return of that territory to the Asian giant

He asked those present to better cooperate with mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to strengthen development between companies, universities and research centers to make the bay a leader in scientific and technological innovation. .

The southern region of Hong Kong is increasingly establishing itself as an international financial, maritime and commercial center through open and strong trade.





