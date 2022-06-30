World

Russian Railways could be involved in the transfer of the capital of Indonesia, Putin said

MOSCOW, June 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian Railways could join the project of transferring the capital of Indonesia, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Russian Railways could join the implementation of the large-scale initiative of the Indonesian leadership to move the country’s capital to the island of Kalimantan,” he said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the planned relocation of the Indonesian capital from the Jakarta metropolitan area to East Kalimantan in 2019. The authorities considered it necessary due to the congestion of the current capital, as well as in order to accelerate the economic development of Kalimantan. The project, estimated to cost over $30 billion, has been put on hold due to covid restrictions.
Putin spoke about the possible resumption of air traffic between Russia and Bali

