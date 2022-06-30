Russian Railways could be involved in the transfer of the capital of Indonesia, Putin said

“Russian Railways could join the implementation of the large-scale initiative of the Indonesian leadership to move the country’s capital to the island of Kalimantan,” he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the planned relocation of the Indonesian capital from the Jakarta metropolitan area to East Kalimantan in 2019. The authorities considered it necessary due to the congestion of the current capital, as well as in order to accelerate the economic development of Kalimantan. The project, estimated to cost over $30 billion, has been put on hold due to covid restrictions.