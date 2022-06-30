US urges Iran to waive additional requirements under JCPOA

UN, June 30 – RIA Novosti. The United States is ready to reach an agreement on the JCPOA and implement it only if Iran abandons its additional requirements that go beyond the plan, said US Deputy Representative to the UN Richard Mills.

“We can make a deal and fulfill it only if Iran waives its additional requirements that go beyond the scope of the JCPOA,” Mills said at a UN Security Council meeting.

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed a nuclear deal – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program. In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, waiving restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Negotiations were held in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington’s sanctions against Tehran. In December 2021, the parties reached an agreement on two draft agreements, in which the European side included the positions of Iran. Iranian spokesman Bagheri Kyani said the talks were going well, but US State Department spokesman Ned Price assessed the progress in Vienna as modest, urging Tehran to take the issue seriously. With the return of the parties to their capitals at the end of March, the negotiations were suspended. The Iranian Foreign Ministry blames the US administration for this.

At the beginning of the week, Iranian authorities announced that the talks would now take place in one of the Persian Gulf countries, immediately convening the first trial round. However, the Iranian agency Tasnim, after two days of negotiation, reported that the negotiations ended without results, as the American delegation did not want to consider Iran’s demands for respect for its economic benefits in the final version of the agreement.