There are 53 migrants who died in a truck in Texas | News

The Bexar County Coroner’s Office reported Tuesday that the number of migrants who suffocated in a truck in San Antonio, in the US state of Texas, increased to 53 after they were abandoned last Monday in overcrowded and exposed conditions. at high temperatures.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The death toll in a trailer in Texas rises to 50

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that so far, 50 of the deceased were men, and 13 women.

The bodies were discovered on the afternoon of June 27, when a municipal employee heard a scream coming from inside the truck, where 67 people were traveling, including four minors.

In communication with Mario Búcaro, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala. We will act together in support of victims and families affected by the tragedy in San Antonio, Texas. We share deep sorrow for what happened. Ongoing investigations to find those responsible.

– Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard)

June 28, 2022

So far 16 people, including three of Mexican nationality, are in six Texas hospitals. Work is being done to find out the origin of the other 13 survivors, many of whom are in critical condition with injuries such as brain damage and internal bleeding.

According to Texas authorities, the truck driver and two other people were arrested.

The death of the 53 migrants is so far the tragedy with the highest number of fatalities during a migrant smuggling operation from Mexico. The most immediate precedent occurred in 2017, when at least 10 people died after being trapped in a parked truck. at a Walmart in San Antonio.

Governments collaborate in investigations into the tragedy

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) opened an investigative file for the tragic event in San Antonio, and a team from the entity went to that place. At the same time, the Senate summoned the authorities of Mexico and the United States to think of adequate ways to regulate migration, and in the specific case of this tragedy, to investigate and punish those involved.

Deputies from the different Mexican parties lamented the death of the migrants, and urged to identify the reasons that legitimize the mobility of people without legal documents through the national territory.

The presidents of the board of directors of the Senate, Olga Sánchez Cordero, and of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), Ricardo Monreal Ávila, expressed that the facts cannot go unpunished and that the human trafficking groups must be confronted in subhuman conditions. .

On the other hand, Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro arrived in Texas on Wednesday, where he held a meeting with national security agents, who updated him on the course of the investigations.

Likewise, last Wednesday government representatives from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and the United States (USA) met at the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, as reported in a joint statement by the Foreign Ministries of the participating countries, with the aim of integrating a regional working group to respond to the tragedy.

The diplomats agreed to meet soon with the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, “to analyze what actions can be taken jointly to care for the victims, combat human trafficking networks, prevent this type of tragedies and strengthen formal channels to make migration a safe, orderly, regular and humane option,” the statement reads.

The report ensures that the participants in the meeting agreed to work closely in the care of the victims and their families, as well as to cooperate in the course of the investigations into the event.

At the same time, it was agreed to create an Immediate Action group to contribute to the dismantling of human trafficking networks.

Present at the meeting were the Acting Undersecretary for Border and Immigration Policy of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Blas Núñez Neto; the Foreign Minister of Guatemala, Mario Búcaro Flores; the Guatemalan ambassador to the United States, Alfonso Quiñones; the Mexican ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma; the head of the Unit for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Roberto Velasco; the attache of the Attorney General of the Republic at the Embassy of Mexico, Jesús Tamayo; and the Chargé d’Affaires of the Honduran Embassy in the United States Javier Bu Soto.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source