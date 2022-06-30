Four demonstrators killed in Sudan during the dispersal of protests by security forces

CAIRO, June 30 – RIA Novosti. Four protesters died on Thursday in the Sudanese city of Omdurman during the dispersal of protests by security forces, the country’s opposition Central Committee of Doctors said.

“Four protesters died on June 30 in Omdurman. Two of them died from a bullet wound to the chest, their identity has not been established,” the committee said on Twitter.

According to him, the security forces are suppressing protests in the cities of Khartoum and Omdurman. The committee also announced attempts by security forces to break into hospitals.

According to a RIA Novosti correspondent, the police are using tear gas against hundreds of protesters in Khartoum, preventing them from reaching the presidential palace.

According to doctors, since the protests began in October 2021, 107 demonstrators have already died.

Protests in Sudan take place weekly, demonstrators oppose the power of the military. At the end of May, the leader of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, lifted the state of emergency in all regions of the country, introduced last fall. Authorities have also released more than 30 protest leaders, according to the committee of lawyers, and about 89 more activists and leaders of the protest movement remain in custody in various prisons across the country.

On October 25, 2021, the Sudanese military detained the Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdullah Hamdok, and several other members of the government. The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country’s authorities. Hamdok was later placed under house arrest. In late November, the Sudanese military and the ousted prime minister agreed on a political declaration providing for his return to office and the formation of a government of technocrats. One of the points of the declaration was the release of all political prisoners in the country.

